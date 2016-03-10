ADnD Downloads

beta

Looking for free resources?

ADnD Downloads is the host of hundreds of totally free resources for all editions of Dungeons & Dragons, as well as Pathfinder RPG. Most part of the content you'll see here has been created by amateur authors from all over the Internet. All these resources are categorized in the main menu at the top of your screen.

Please note that the current visual interface is only temporary. We know it's aweful, and we're sorry for that.

Most popular sections

Among all the high quality resource we host, you may particularly like:

Latest News

A brand new maps section just opened!

Thursday, March 10, 2016

We're happy to announce the opening of the new Maps section. It already contains several maps with short background stories and adventure ideas. Come take a look!

Happy 2016!

Sunday, January 3, 2016

To start this new year on the right foot, here's LitiJack's AD&D 2nd Edition Character Generator. This feature-rich generator incorporates rules from no less than 14 rule books! It can handle multi-class characters as well as specialized mages. Try it out!

On another note, we would simply like to say that changes planned for the end of last year will finally happen in 2016: name and URL change for the site, new design, and new features. It's totally coming!

Finally, thanks for your interest: you are several hundreds to visit us everyday, and that's our main motivation source.

AideDD's excellent tools

Wednesday, December 16, 2015

Over the last months, the AideDD website has contributed by adding its online tools for D&D 5th edition (some in French only), which cover various needs of games master and players. Because we strongly recommend them, we take some time to present them today. With that, enjoy your next session!

Latest additions and some news

Tuesday, October 27, 2015

In the last week, we've seen the addition of a monster stats generator for summoners: Pathfinder Summoner's Scribe, the Witch Hunter, a D&D 5E class created by Matthew Mercer, and the Malleus Maleficarum, a D&D 5E class archetype for fighters who specialize against magic users.

And just a teaser: ADnD Downloads will go through a name change, and will finally get a real design. We can't say exactly when, but it's coming before the end of the year!

Pathfinder in the Mists: what all Ravenloft fans have been waiting for!

Wednesday, September 2, 2015

It's not the first time we talk about them, but we felt like it was the time for a little reminder. Even if no official rules exist to play Ravenloft with Pathfinder RPG, we are really happy to host what we consider being the next best thing: the Pathfinder in the Mists books, written by Ryan Naylor. These excellent books can be downloaded here: It is an honnor for us to host those books, as we are big fans of both Ravenloft and Pathfinder RPG. Feel free to visit our Ravenloft section which contains other great resources for all editions of D&D.

The dungeon generator every master needs

Wednesday, August 26, 2015

Every game master likes to save time here and there when preparing his game. As you all know, creating dungeons takes a lot of time, and this tool is here to save you precious amounts of it. By selecting a few options, you'll find yourself with a complete dungeon level with a map, complete text descriptions, monsters, treasures, etc. You can then use it online, download it as a PDF or HTML, generate a players' map, and more!

Visit the software tools section, and choose the right version, depending on the edition of D&D/Pathfinder you're playing right now. Look for Random Dungeon Generator.
Most Recent Resources
TOS Core
Character Builder
Le Tombeau de Talen
Vestiniah City
Official 3E Faerûn Map
Domus Dario
L'avant-poste d'Ilburg
Le donjon d'Irvilio
Le Château d'Airain
Donjon de Milbured
Les tours du sorcier Noir
Forteresse souterraine des gnomes
Le temple secrêt des grottes d'argent
L'auberge relais d'Orona
Le Château détruit
La Caverne des gobelins
City Map for Wayfinder magazine
Mercator's Guide to Herbs
The Forgotten Realms AD&D Guide to Trees
Magic for the Mundane
Twenty Random Resources
Table de rencontres au marché du village
Net. Traps Book
Dragoon Warrior
Character Sheet 04
Eskimo Fighter
New Spells by Aaargh!
Character Sheet 10
Bloodedge
Swanmay
The Great Net Equipment List
Slaves of Time
D20 - Mystara - La Quête de l'épée d'argent
Metals Most Marvellous: Metals of the Forgotten Realms
Strahd von Zarovich
Ranger
Online Drow Translator
Treespeaker
Netbook of Magical Treasures
Character Sheets by Shado
Spell Crafter

Coming Soon...

What we are planning in the short and medium term:
  • Public contribution
    • Rate and review resources
    • Submit resource descriptions
    • Signal an error or a copyright issue
  • Put back online missing resource pages
  • Detail page for each resource
  • Resource download statistics
  • User account
    • Submit new resources
    • Sharable personal profile
    • Usage statistics
    • Ranks and badges
  • Design improvements

Technical Notes

The following technologies are used to create this website:

Questions or suggestions? You are welcome to use our contact form.

Partners: The Red Dragon Inn Mad Irishman | Other links
Copyright © 1999-2020 by ADnD Downloads.COM. All rights reserved. Conception and creation by Mathieu St-Gelais.